Abbas may visit Moscow in February, Palestinian ambassador says

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas may pay a visit to Moscow during the second week of February, Palestine’s Ambassador to Russia Abdel Hafiz Nofal told TASS on Thursday.

"The visit will take place in the first half of February, possibly during the second week of the month," the ambassador said. "A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to be held."

According to the diplomat, the sides plan to discuss the Palestinian-Israeli settlement, US President Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the situation in Syria and Iran and bilateral ties. No agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, he said.