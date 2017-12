MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Palestinians will no longer accept any plans proposed by the US on the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, President Mahmoud Abbas announced on Friday.

"After its decision on Jerusalem, the US can no longer be regarded as an honest broker in the peace process, and we won’t accept any plans put forward by Washington on the issue," the Palestinian leader said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, which was broadcasted live by the Lebanon-based Al Mayadeen TV channel.

"Any unilateral decision on either side undermines mediation efforts in settling the crisis," Mahmoud Abbas added.

According to the Palestinian president, "the recognition of Palestine (by other states) is a contribution to the peace process in the region." He promised that Palestinians will "go on with their diplomatic efforts in the international arena to pursue the full satisfaction of the Palestinian people’s rights."

On December 6, the US President Donald Trump declared that the time had come to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The White House instructed the US State Department to start preparations for relocating the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

On Thursday, the UN General Assembly (GA) adopted a resolution by 128 majority vote against the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Jewish state in response to Trump’s decision. Nine countries voted against the motion, namely Guatemala, Honduras, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Togo and the United States, and 35 more abstained. The text of the document, which was put forward by Turkey and Yemen, almost entirely repeated the draft resolution, which was blocked by the US in the UN Security Council on December 18.