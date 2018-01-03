Russian tourist dies in Belgium after falling on skating rink

BRUSSELS, January 3. /TASS/. A Russian tourists died in Belgium’s Bruges after she fell on a skating rink, the Russian Embassy to Belgium told TASS on Wednesday.

"We confirm with regret that a Russian tourist has died - the incident occurred on January 1," the diplomatic mission said. "We have provided necessary consultations. Further on, we shall assist with all the formalities."

According to the local authorities, a Russian tourist, aged 43, fell on a skating rink, hurting head, and fainted. As the ambulance arrived, she refused to go to hospital. The following morning, she was found at the hotel in poor condition. The woman passed away at hospital.