US helicopters evacuate IS commanders from Syria’s Deir ez-Zor — media

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. US helicopters evacuated Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia) commanders from several districts of the Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria on Wednesday, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported citing information received from local residents.

According to SANA, US helicopters evacuated the IS commanders from the Deir ez-Zor province to Al-Hasakah province in northeastern Syria. According to the agency’s sources, this is the second time the US evacuates IS terrorists.

Earlier in the week, the Syrian government sent a message to the United Nations, accusing the US-led coalition of making deals with the Islamic State and coordinating its actions with the terror group.

On November 14, BBC reported that the US-led coalition and its Syria allies had stroke a deal allowing around 250 IS militants and about 3,500 members of their families leave the city of Raqqa in October. Russia has no evidence to prove the involvement of the US-led coalition in the militants’ evacuation from Raqqa but this issue should be looked into, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said commenting on the BBC report on November 16.