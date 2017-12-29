Russian Politics & Diplomacy
UN chief condemns Kabul attack, expresses solidarity with Afghan people

World
December 29, 8:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A total of 41 people were killed in the attack in Kabul which occurred on Thursday

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the attack on the Tabyan Cultural Center and a media outlet in Kabul killing 40 people on Thursday, Spokesman for the Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric said in a statement released on the UN website.

"The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. He expresses his solidarity with the people and the Government of Afghanistan. He firmly believes that a peace process is the only path to ensure Afghanistan’s stability," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council also denounced the terrorist bombing on Thursday, calling the "targeted attack" on civilians yet another despicable crime in a year marked by unspeakable atrocities.

"Crimes like today's strengthen our resolve to work with all Afghans who want peace to return to their country in 2018," Toby Lanzer, the acting head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), was quoted as saying.

The attack occurred in Kabul's Qalai Nazir neighbourhood, a predominantly Shi'a Muslim area, hitting civilians who had gathered to commemorate a national day. A total of 41 people were killed, and almost 90 were wounded.

According to UNAMA, the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban issued a communique denying any involvement.

