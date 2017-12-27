At least 10 people hospitalized after supermarket blast in St Petersburg

ST PETERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. Ten people injured in an explosion in a supermarket in St. Petersburg have been admitted to hospitals, their lives are not in danger, said Alexander Klaus, head of the Russian Investigative Committee’s St. Petersburg department.

"Ten people have been taken to hospitals, the wounded people’s lives are not in danger," Klaus told reporters at the scene.

The investigators are following up all lines of inquiry. The city’s department of the Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal investigation into the attempted murder against two and more persons. Investigators, forensic experts, security services and police officers are working at the crime scene.