Syrian Congress official photo agency TASS offers free access to forum's photo materials

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/.Russia’s TASS news agency, the official photo hosting agency for the Syrian National Dialogue Congress scheduled to be held in Sochi on January 30, has launched a special website offering photos on this international forum’s preparations and events.

Online photos from the Congress and related photograph materials are available at syria-dialogue.tass.photo. Captions are available in three languages - Russian, English and Arabic.

The photographic materials are available for free unlimited use by the mass media on condition of mandatory reference to the source: "author’s name/TASS Photo Agency."

The Congress, which is expected to bring together more than 1,500 delegates, is part of Russia’s efforts towards putting Syria back on track to a peaceful existence. The delegates will work to stimulate dialogue between various strata of Syrian society on shaping the country’s post-war future, to create conditions for restoring national unity and hammer out a political settlement to the crisis based on United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254.

The UN resolution calls for ensuring maximum inclusiveness in the political settlement process. For this goal, representatives from the widest possible spectrum of Syria’s political, civil, ethnic and religious groups, political parties, public movements and tribes have been invited to take part in the Sochi-hosted Congress.