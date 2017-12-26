Russia’s National Guard kills nearly 80 terrorists in North Caucasus this year

MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Nearly 80 terrorists have been killed by members of Russia’s National Guard in the North Caucasus Federal District this year, the agency’s deputy director Sergey Melikov said on Tuesday.

"We have managed to crack down on illegal activity of armed groups. Some 78 gunmen were neutralized during the mission," Melikov said.

The officers have seized more than 600 small arms and 500 hunting weapons, and also 60 grenade launchers. "More than 260 infrastructure facilities of armed groups have been destroyed," he said.