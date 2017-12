MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has ferreted out and closed down an illegal migration channel from Central Asian countries that was used, in particular, by supporters of international terror organizations.

"The Russian Federal Security Service in cooperation with the Interior Ministry has shut down the illegal activity of the participants of an ethnic group implicated in the organization of a legalization channel in the Russian Federation for illegal migrants from the Central Asian region, including supporters of international terror organizations," the FSB Center for Public Relations (CPR) told TASS.

This migration support network ran a tight ship over the illegal migration channel. "Nine group members - Central Asian nationals - were arrested in the wake of the specialized raid that was conducted," the FSB’s press office noted.

Two illicit labs for forging documents were shut down during the raid. "A great number of blanks and ready-made passports for citizens of the Central Asian countries, patents, migration cards, driving licenses, higher education diplomas, medical cards, employment record booklets and other accounting documents were confiscated," the FSB stated. The issue of launching a criminal case under Part 2 Article 322.1 of the Russian Criminal Code ("Organizing illegal migration") is pending.