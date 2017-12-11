Top German diplomat backs United States of Europe idea

BERLIN, December 11. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has supported the idea put forward by his fellow party member, leader of the Social Democratic Party of Germany Martin Schulz to set up the United States of Europe by 2025.

The minister noted that politicians are often criticized for the lack of a vision for the EU development.

"Now someone, namely, Martin Schulz, has put forward an idea on how Europe should develop further, and everyone immediately began to criticize him," the minister told the ARD television on Sunday. According to Gabriel, Schulz’s proposal is aimed at turning the EU into "a representative of citizens’ interests."

"This is really necessary," the top diplomat stressed.

"This idea is feasible, perhaps, only for the generation of my grandchildren," German Defense Minister, Ursula von der Leyen, said commenting on the issue.

On Thursday, Schulz said a Constitution treaty, which will ensure the creation of a federal Europe, is required. He noted that "the sad news today is that Europe is incompetent in many issues.".