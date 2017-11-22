Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Syrian National Dialog Congress may be held in Sochi in near future

World
November 22, 21:26 UTC+3 SOCHI

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey have held a meeting on Syria on November 22

Share
1 pages in this article

SOCHI, November 22. /TASS/. The National Dialog Congress with the participation of the Syrian government and representatives of opposition is planned to be held in Sochi in the near future, said a joint statement adopted upon results of the Syrian settlement talks between the presidents of Russia, Iran and Turkey, Vladimir Putin, Hassan Rouhani and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"The three presidents expressed support to the intra-Syrian dialog with the participation of representatives from all segments of the country’s society," the document said.

Read also

Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria

Under the statement, Putin, Rouhani and Erdogan "urged representatives of the Syrian government and opposition speaking in favor of sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the Syrian state to take constructive part in the Syrian National Dialog Congress in Sochi in the near future."

The three heads of state also agreed to support success of this intra-Syrian forum. "Iran, Russia and Turkey will hold consultations and make a decision pertaining participants in the Congress," the document said.

Rouhani told Vladimir Putin on Wednesday he hoped the Syrian National Dialogue Congress would convene shortly.

"I hope the Syrian National Congress will be held here [in Sochi] shortly," he said. "This conference will mark an important step along the way [to Syrian peace settlement]."

Earlier on the same day, Rouhani said the trilateral summit meeting of the leaders of Russian, Iran and Turkey had been "very useful". "I think today’s meeting is very important for establishing peace and stability in Syria. We’ll a tremendous thing if we stop bloodshed and bring peace back to the Syrian land at least an hour earlier."

Rouhani also mentioned Iranian-Russia bilateral ties and said with satisfaction "they have been very cordial and positive".

He said bilateral cooperation was positive at the bilateral level and, on top of that, at the regional and international levels.

"The strengthening of our cooperation meets the interests of our two peoples and of the region on the whole and it isn’t spearheaded at any third countries," Rouhani said, voicing the hope Russia and Iran would be able to make important steps towards consolidating their ties in the future, too.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Last respects to be paid to Hvorostovsky in Moscow on November 27
2
Deputy PM lashes out at UK air show’s refusal to accept Russian military hardware
3
US envoy voices concern over Russia’s foreign media law
4
Russian, Turkish, Iranian presidents adopt joint declaration on Syria
5
Farnborough organizers prohibit Russia from displaying military products
6
Russian senator Kerimov taken to court in Nice
7
Average price of gas exported by Gazprom to Europe reaches $190 per 1,000 cubic meters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама