Armenian president comments on relations with Russia

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan considers the current year to be productive for bilateral relations with Russia. He said as much at a meeting with visiting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

The president noted with satisfaction that "the year of the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia and the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance has turned out to be productive in terms of strengthening bilateral relations," the presidential press service informed TASS.

"Today these relations are described as truly allied ones," Sargsyan said. "I fully share this view, because these relations are characterized by a high level of political dialogue at all levels, broad coordination of foreign policy, fruitful cooperation on international platforms and very good interaction in the economic, military, military-technical and humanitarian areas."

According to Sargsyan, active mutual visits play an important role in this respect. Over the past few months, Armenia was visited by the Russian prime minister, industry, education and health ministers.

The president also noted numerous joint events, including the Russian-Armenian interregional forum, the international Eurasian partnership forum, the youth forum, the 30th meeting of the Inter-parliamentary commission for cooperation between Russia’s Federal Assembly and Armenia’s National Assembly held in early November.