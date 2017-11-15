Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin gives high marks to Russian-Armenian partnership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 15, 20:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Putin noted that cultural and humanitarian ties are developing no less actively

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave high marks on Wednesday to the level of partnership between Russia and Armenia on political as well as economic trajectories.

"I would like to note that all our teams work strenuously on the implementation of our agreements that were reached when you visited Russia in March of this year," President Putin said in opening remarks at his talks with Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan.

Read also

Lavrov praises Russian-Armenian strategic partnership

"This work yields results to say nothing about our cooperation in the sphere of political contacts, security and economy," Putin went on. The Russian leader stressed that economic growth was fixed already last year, while this year this figure has already surged by one-third. "This is gladdening, of course, I would like to see this tendency persist," the Russian leader added.

Putin noted that cultural and humanitarian ties are developing no less actively. He mentioned Russian law enforcement agencies returning to Armenia a painting by Mikhail Vrubel, stolen in Yerevan 22 years ago.

Putin thanked Sargsyan for efforts to organize an exhibition timed to Days of Armenian Culture unveiled in Russia. Serzh Sargsyan, for his part, hailed Russian-Armenian cooperation that progresses on all trajectories, and highlighted the significance of cultural and scientific-educational ties with Russia for Armenia.

Foreign policy
