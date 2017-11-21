Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Armenia plans to boost cooperation with Russia in all areas

November 21

Armenia's Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan noted that Moscow and Yerevan have truly multifaceted cooperation and allied relations

YEREVAN, November 21. /TASS/. Armenia expects to broaden cooperation with Russia in all areas, the country’s Foreign Minister Eduard Nalbandyan said at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday.

"We have great plans for boosting economic, trade, interregional, humanitarian and cultural cooperation," Nalbandyan said, noting that Moscow and Yerevan have truly multifaceted cooperation and allied relations.

Russia’s top diplomat noted that the two countries have strategic and partnership cooperation.

Lavrov handed over to Nalbandyan the documents from the Russian Empire’s foreign policy archives. On Tuesday, the diplomats will take part in the opening of the national art gallery.

Earlier, they signed a Plan of consultations between the Russian and Armenian Foreign Ministries for 2018-2019.

