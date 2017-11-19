Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Five villages in Donbass remain in blackout after shelling

World
November 19, 10:35 UTC+3 DONETSK

Over past 24 hour, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 30 times violated ceasefire as they shelled 13 villages in the republic," the republic’s command told the Donetsk news agency

DONETSK, November 19. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military over past 24 hour 30 times violated ceasefire in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the republic’s command told the Donetsk news agency on Sunday.

"Over past 24 hour, the Ukrainian Armed Forces 30 times violated ceasefire as they shelled 13 villages in the republic," the source said, adding the pro-Kiev military used the artillery, mortars, grenade launchers and small arms.

Donbass’ five villages remain in blackout: Kominternovo, Dzerzhinskoye, Leninskoye, Novaya Tavriya, Zaichenko.

Since the fall of 2014, participants in the Contact Group on East Ukrainian settlement have announced about a dozen of ceasefire deals. On June 24, the so-called "harvest ceasefire" came into effect - it was expected to hold until the end of August. However, shelling incidents continued to happen.

On August 23, the Contact Group members declared a "back-to-school" ceasefire in Donbass starting from August 25. However, on that very day, defense authorities of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk Republics reported that their territories had come under shelling from positions of the Ukrainian troops. Kiev, in turn, has been accusing the republics of violating the ceasefire.

