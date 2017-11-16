Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kiev ready to swap prisoners not guilty of violating Ukrainian law, says envoy

World
November 16, 15:33 UTC+3 KIEV

Earlier in the day, the Security Service of Ukraine said Kiev was ready for a prisoner swap

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, November 16. /TASS/. Kiev is ready for a prisoner swap with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, but only in compliance with all statutes of the Ukrainian law, Kiev’s envoy to the Contact Group’s humanitarian subgroup told 112. Ukraine television on Thursday.

"Ukraine is ready to hand over those individuals whom it will be possible [to release] under the Ukrainian legislation, where no violations of our legislation or our legal procedures are involved," said Irina Gerashchenko.

Read also

Ukraine’s security service says ready for prisoner swap in Donbass

Donetsk People’s Republic opts for 'humanist principles' in prisoner swap — head

Putin backs suggestion on prisoner swap between Ukraine and self-proclaimed republics

She said the Ukrainian side is looking into different mechanisms for prisoner release. "We have verified those who don’t want to return, confirmed readiness by the Ukrainian side to hand over to the other side all those among the requested whom it will be possible to release under the Ukrainian law," she stressed.

Gerashchenko also citied data by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), under which 157 Ukrainians are held prisoner in the Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics, saying the Ukrainian side has confirmed 88. "First of all these are military," she added.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine’s SBU spokesperson Yelena Gitlyanskaya said Kiev was ready for a prisoner swap.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Viktor Medvedchuk, the leader of the Ukrainian Choice-People’s Right social movement, who asked the president to support his initiative on a prisoner swap between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed republics.

Medvedchuk stated that "at the present moment, Ukraine has difficulties in complying with this principle - objectively under the current legislation this principle cannot be implemented in respect to all, first of all those who are held liable for especially grave crimes".

"In spite of this, a big number of people are ready for the swap today, and Ukraine is ready now to release 306 people, expecting the release of 74 people by Donetsk and Lugansk. This could be done before the New Year and Christmas holidays," he said.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later that Putin had held telephone conversations with DPR head Alexander Zakharcheko and LPR leader Igor Plotnitsky. According to Peskov, both leaders supported the initiative on the whole but pointed out that the issue should be further discussed with Kiev’s representatives.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat takes on ‘baffled’ questions about media’s fate in Russia in light of new law
2
Russia’s Borei-class advanced submarines
3
UN gave no mandate on deploying US troops to Syria — Russian Foreign Ministry
4
Press review: NATO races to woo Serbia and Afghanistan to shed its Soviet past
5
Lavrov plays down chances of passing US draft resolution on Syria's JIM mandate
6
Russia has no evidence to US’ collusion with IS, this matter must be probed into — Lavrov
7
Kiev ready to swap prisoners not guilty of violating Ukrainian law, says envoy
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама