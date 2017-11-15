Putin backs suggestion on prisoner swap between Ukraine and self-proclaimed republics

ISTRA /Moscow region/, November 15./TASS/. Russian president Vladimir Putin has supported an offer by the leader of the Ukrainian Choice-People’s Right social movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

"I will do everything I can, I will speak with the leadership of the Donetsk republic and the Lugansk republic," the Russian president said after listening to Medvedchuk’s suggestion. "I hope that things you offer will be put into practice," he noted.