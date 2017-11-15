Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin backs suggestion on prisoner swap between Ukraine and self-proclaimed republics

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
November 15, 15:20 UTC+3

The Russian president said he will do everything he can

Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Contact Group on Ukraine discusses prisoner verification process

Russian gets 11-year prison sentence for supporting self-proclaimed republic in Ukraine

Donetsk republic calls on international agencies to help release prisoners held by Kiev

Kiev, Donetsk republic agree to exchange all prisoners whose identity is established

Moscow hands over to Kiev 12 Ukrainian citizens serving prison sentences in Crimea

ISTRA /Moscow region/, November 15./TASS/. Russian president Vladimir Putin has supported an offer by the leader of the Ukrainian Choice-People’s Right social movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk people’s republics.

"I will do everything I can, I will speak with the leadership of the Donetsk republic and the Lugansk republic," the Russian president said after listening to Medvedchuk’s suggestion. "I hope that things you offer will be put into practice," he noted.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Meet Putin's presidential challenger - 'It Girl' turned 'anti-establishment' choice
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin sees no ‘big deal’ with Defense Ministry’s ‘photo error’
2
Russia starts T-90S main battle tank deliveries to Iraq
3
Defense Ministry provides explanation on wrong photos attached to Abu Kamal statement
4
Russia, Saudi Arabia sign air defense contracts
5
Kremlin notes Moscow's foreign agent law bites back at US crackdown on Russian media
6
Sukhoi Civil Aircraft can make VIP version of MC-21 aircraft in 2022
7
Lawmaker slams US decision to allocate $4.6 bln to contain Russia as spike of hysteria
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама