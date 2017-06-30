Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian gets 11-year prison sentence for supporting self-proclaimed republic in Ukraine

World
June 30, 6:16 UTC+3 KIEV

A 47-year-old woman was found guilty of taking part in an illegall armed formation, arms trafficking, infringement on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state

Share
1 pages in this article

KIEV, June 30. /TASS/. A district court in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov has sentenced a Russian woman to 11 years in prison for expressing her support to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine and taking part in the work of its administrative bodies, regional prosecutors said on Thursday.

"The court found her guilty of taking part in an illegall armed formation, arms trafficking, infringement on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state and sentenced her to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property," the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The statement did not reveal the name of the woman, but she was said to be a 47-year-old permanent resident of Kharkov.

The verdict is yet to enter force because it is being appealed at a higher instance court.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia creating advanced amphibious ship for Arctic
2
Russian Navy may get new advanced aircraft carrier
3
Kiev court decides to try ex-president accused of high treason in absentia
4
Russian gets 11-year prison sentence for supporting self-proclaimed republic in Ukraine
5
Indian Navy content with Russian-made aircraft carrier
6
Ambassador Sergei Kislyak may return from US to Moscow at end-July
7
President Putin receives former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger
TOP STORIES
Реклама