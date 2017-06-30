Russian gets 11-year prison sentence for supporting self-proclaimed republic in Ukraine

Ukrainian president rejects petition to restore access to Russian social network VKontakteWorld June 30, 4:57
KIEV, June 30. /TASS/. A district court in the Ukrainian city of Kharkov has sentenced a Russian woman to 11 years in prison for expressing her support to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine and taking part in the work of its administrative bodies, regional prosecutors said on Thursday.
"The court found her guilty of taking part in an illegall armed formation, arms trafficking, infringement on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the state and sentenced her to 11 years in prison with confiscation of property," the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
The statement did not reveal the name of the woman, but she was said to be a 47-year-old permanent resident of Kharkov.
The verdict is yet to enter force because it is being appealed at a higher instance court.