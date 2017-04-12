Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Donetsk republic calls on international agencies to help release prisoners held by Kiev

World
April 12, 18:57 UTC+3 DONETSK
Prisoner exchange is one of the key points of the Minsk peace deal
Share
1 pages in this article

DONETSK, April 12. /TASS/. International organizations should facilitate the release of prisoners illegally kept in Ukraine, Commissioner for Human Rights of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Darya Morozova said in a statement obtained by TASS on Wednesday.

Read also
Kiev, Donetsk republic agree to exchange all prisoners whose identity is established

"I request international organizations to help identify the 100 persons illegally held by Ukraine and take measures in order to set them free as soon as possible," Morozova said, reminding "in his confession published by the German daily Bild Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko admitted the fact that they (Ukrainian authorities) are illegally holding about 100 persons."

"Being the Human Rights Commission in the DPR, I appeal to the international community to carry out an investigation into that statement," she went on to say. "Since under international law, it runs counter to implementation of the Minsk accords and demonstrate direct evidence of violations of human rights and freedoms."

Prisoner exchanges are one of the key points of the Minsk-2 peace deal. The package of measures also provides for granting amnesty to all participants in the Donbass conflict and obliges Kiev to adopt and enforce a law banning any prosecution and punishment of persons involved in the events that took place in some parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Ukraine crisis
In other media
Реклама
Photo
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
11
Russia mourns victims of St. Petersburg metro blast
12
Deadly blast strikes St. Petersburg's subway
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
3
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
4
Putin receives US Secretary of State, Russian Foreign Minister
5
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
6
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
7
Russian foreign ministry says Russia, US discuss START Treaty
TOP STORIES
Реклама