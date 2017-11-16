DPR always supports humanism principles in detainees exchange issue - DPR head

DONETSK, November 16. /TASS/. Head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko stated that the initiative to exchange detainees in Donbass fully corresponds to the principles supported by the republic, his press service said in a statement published on the website of the Donetsk News Agency.

"Yes, I supported Russian President [Vladimir Putin’s] initiative. The reason is simple: it does not run counter to our principles and the way the republic behaved regarding the detainees issue before," the DPR head is quoted as saying.

"I agree with the Russian president’s position on the detainees exchange issue: We should be guided by principles of humanism here. The detainees exchange should not remain an issue of war and trade. I’d like to reiterate that back in 2014, when hundreds of Ukrainian servicemen yielded themselves prisoners to us, I sent them back to their relatives and wives numerous times in return for a promise that they won’t return to the war," Zakharchenko noted.

He stressed that "the civil war will be won not by the one who is stronger on the battlefield," but by "the one who is guided by moral principles and preserves a human shape."

"The fact that we uphold moral principles is proved by our respectful attitude towards detainees. And the fact that Ukraine’s authorities and punitive battalions controlled by them lost a human shape long ago is proved by the fact that our captured comrades are tortured to death. Even during the previous exchanges - and dozens of journalists may prove it - the detainees we returned to Kiev were healthy, cured at our expense, well-fed and clothed, whereas Kiev returned our comrades injured and close to death," the DPR head added.

Medvedchuk’s initiative and Putin’s support

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia visited the New Jerusalem Monastery in the town of Istra, Moscow Region. Putin also met there with the leader of the Ukrainian Choice - People’s Right public movement, Viktor Medvedchuk, who asked the president to support his initiative on the issue of exchanging detainees between Ukraine and the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. According to Medvedchuk, "Today, Ukraine is ready to release 306 people and expects Donetsk and Lugansk to release 74 people, and this could be done before the New Year and Christmas holidays."

"I’ll do everything that I can and will talk to the leadership of both the Donetsk and Lugansk Republics," the head of state said after hearing Medvedchuk’s proposal.

Later, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov reported that "after Viktor Medvedchuk’s address earlier this day and with regard of support for this initiative by Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia, Vladimir Putin talked over the phone to the leaders of the DPR and the LPR, Zakharchenko and [Igor] Plotnitsky."

"Putin told his interlocutors that he supports Medvedchuk’s proposal about wide exchange of people detained by both sides," Peskov said. "Overall, Zakharchenko and Plotnitsky supported this initiative," the Kremlin press secretary added. "At the same time, they pointed out that this issue should be additionally worked out with representatives of the Ukrainian side," he noted.