Philippine leader to discuss security issues with Russian President - foreign ministry

DA NANG /Vietnam/, November 9. /TASS/. President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte would like to discuss the issues related to tackling terrorism and radicalization at the upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC (Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation) summit in Vietnam, Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Manuel AJ Teehankee said Thursday.
Duterte "plans to dwell upon the issues of bilateral trade and an increase in investment," he said.
President is set to give a speech at the APEC CEO summit later in the day.
The Kremlin official said on November 8, that Putin and Duterte are expected to discuss bolstering cooperation in the trade and economic area. The leaders will also touch upon the current issues on the regional agenda, including within the framework of the Philippines’ chairmanship in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).