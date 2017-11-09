Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Blockage in Yemen would cause millions of victims, largest famine in decades - UN

World
November 09, 5:16 UTC+3 UN

The UN aid chief considers it necessary to immediately resume the organization’s flights to the country, humanitarian and commercial supplies to all Yemeni ports

Share
1 pages in this article

UN, November 9. /TASS/. The Saudi-led blockage of Yemen would cause the "largest famine the world has seen for many decades with millions of victims," the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia’s air defense forces intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen over Riyadh by the Houthi rebels late last week, after which the coalition command announced the closure of all airports and ports of Yemen. It explained the decision to close airports, seaports and border-crossing points by the need to prevent weapons supplies for rebels from Iran.

The UN aid chief considers it necessary to immediately resume the organization’s flights to the country, humanitarian and commercial supplies to all Yemeni ports, and to end involvement in operations of the United Nations and its partners.

According to Lowcock, the UN’s World Food Program had been feeding seven million people per month in Yemen before the access to the country was closed. "What we need is a winding down of the blockade so that we can save the lives of those people," he said.

Since August 2014, Yemen has remained devastated in a conflict between the governmental forces and the Houthi insurgents. It entered the most active phase after the Saudi-led coalition invaded the country in March 2015. According to Yemeni human rights activists, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the country since spring 2015, including almost 2,400 children and some 2,000 women. A total of 18,500 Yemenis were injured in the reported period.

The conflict has led to a humanitarian disaster in the country. The UN reports about 20 million people in Yemen - about 70% of the country’s population - require humanitarian assistance, and the number of internally displaced persons exceeds three million. Seven million are on the edge of hunger and two million children are short of food. Besides, the cholera outbreak has killed more than 2,000 people over five months.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Raqqa in ruins: Dresden-like decimated city picks up the pieces after liberation
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia starts development of Borei-B nuclear-powered submarines
2
Argentine football star Messi arrives in Moscow for friendly match with Russia
3
Russia backs UN Security Council’s enlargement, calls against limiting veto right
4
Russian heavyweight boxer Povetkin to pay World Boxing Council $250,000 fine
5
Greater Eurasian Partnership project open to new participants — Putin
6
Baltic Fleet corvettes on long-distance voyage pass through English Channel
7
Russia, Thailand sign delivery contract on Mi-17V-5 multirole helicopters
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама