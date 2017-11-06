Japan, U.S. confirm intention to cooperate with China, Russia on North Korea problem

TOKYO, November 6. /TASS/. Japan and the United States confirm their intention to cooperate with China and Russia to solve the problem of North Korea’s missile and nuclear program, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said at a joint press conference with US President Donald Trump on Monday.

"As for North Korea, the positions of Japan and the United States on this issue coincide by 100% We confirmed that we will intensify pressure, which the international community is exerting on North Korea now, through bilateral cooperation and through the work with China and Russia on this issue," Abe noted.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday he agreed with the position of US President Donald Trump that all the options were on the table to deal with North Korea.

"We support President Trump’s position that all the options are on the table in dealings with North Korea," Abe said at a joint press conference with the US president.

US President Trump earlier numerously stated that all options were considered with regard to North Korea, including military actions.

In Abe’s opinion, it is not time now to have a dialogue with North Korea.

"It is necessary to maximally exert pressure on North Korea," the Japanese premier said.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has escalated after Pyongyang intensified its nuclear and missile programs.

In July, North Korea conducted two ballistic missile tests, which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. On August 29 and September 15, North Korea fired ballistic missiles, which flew over Japan’s Hokkaido Island and plunged into the Pacific Ocean. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful nuclear test.

On September 12, the United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution tightening sanctions against North Korea. However, the country does not recognize the UN Security Council resolutions claiming to have the right to strengthen its defense capabilities against the backdrop of Washington’s aggressive policy.