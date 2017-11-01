Back to Main page
Xi Jinping confirms China plans to boost relations with Russia

World
November 01, 15:36 UTC+3 BEIJING

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expects Moscow’s strategic interaction with Beijing to expand

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expects Moscow’s strategic interaction with Beijing to expand following the decisions made at the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

"We understand how important these decisions are for the development of our friendly country China, and we expect that these decisions will further expand our partnership and comprehensive strategic interaction," Medvedev said during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The Chinese leader, in turn, confirmed the country’s course to deepen and develop relations with Russia. "I would like to stress that Russia, as our largest neighbor and strategic partner, has been a foreign policy priority for China," he said. "I would like to reiterate that our course to develop, strengthen and deepen Chinese-Russian relations remains unchanged," Xi Jinping added. According to the Chinese president, Beijing is ready to cooperate with Moscow in boosting comprehensive cooperation, particularly on the international stage. He was confident that the two countries would not miss new opportunities, while bilateral cooperation would take on new forms.

The Russian prime minister conveyed President Vladimir Putin’s best wishes to the Chinese leader, pointing out that Russia was keeping a close eye on the Chinese Party Congress, where strategic decisions had been made. "We congratulate you on the successful conclusion of the Party Congress and wish you success in implementing the adopted strategy aimed at building socialism with Chinese characteristics," Medvedev said.

He also briefed Xi Jinping on the 22nd meeting between the Russian and Chinese prime ministers. According to Medvedev, it is an effective mechanism covering almost all the fields of cooperation, including economy, investment, huge energy projects, humanitarian sphere, as well as attempts to coordinate the One Belt One Road concept and the Eurasian Economic Union’s activities. "Decisions have been made concerning all of these fields, and important documents have been signed, so we are very satisfied with the outcome of today’s work," Medvedev concluded.

