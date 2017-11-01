Prime minister hopes Russian-Chinese trade will soon hit $100 billion

BEIJING, November 1. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday expressed hope that the Russian-Chinese trade turnover will soon reach $100 billion.

"Let’s hope that the trade turnover will keep growing in line with the expectations that took shape some time ago, and will reach the projected figures. Let me remind you that this figure stands at $100 billion, which, in my opinion, is also not the final limit," he said.

"Despite the difficulties experienced by the global economy, our cooperation has restored," the Russian premier said. "Eventually, trade turnover did not contract, on the contrary, it grew by more than one third in the past eight months. We are pleased with this."

The Russian premier noted that decisions, made during the 19th congress of the Communist Party of China, will contribute to developing partnership and advanced cooperation with Russia, as well as to efforts made within the framework of multilateral formats.