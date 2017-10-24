Cyprus president praises bilateral relations with Russia

MOSCOW, October 24. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Cyprus are at an excellent level, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday.

Anastasiades is paying a working visit to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The two presidents are due to hold a meeting on Tuesday.

The Cypriot leader noted that this is his third visit to Russia over the past five years and "the second visit that includes high-level meetings."

"I may say that this visit is in the framework of those fine relations between the Republic of Cyprus and the Russian Federation," Anastasiades said.

The goals of the visit are to "consider the prospects of further development of relations between the two countries, discuss relations of Cyprus with the Russian government and the Russian president."

"We want to inform the Russian leadership about the recent developments in the Cypriot issue, discuss issues related to the ties of the European Union and Russia, essential regional issues and the possible role of Cyprus in solving them," the president said, stressing that Cyprus is part of a "very sensitive and vulnerable region of the world."