Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Raqqa’s liberation does not spell downfall of IS, expert says

World
October 23, 12:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The expert pointed to the terrorists' activities stepping up in Egypt, the Sinai and the Giza Governorate

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF RABIH YOUSSEF

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Raqqa’s liberation from IS (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) marks a key victory in the war on terror, but does not mean that the terror group has collapsed, in addition the capture of the city by the Kurds exacerbates the situation, President of the Institute of Religion and Policy Alexander Ignatenko said in a conversation with TASS on Wednesday.

"Both yes and no," he said, responding to a question on whether Raqqa’s liberation meant IS was defeated. "Yes, regarding the fact that Raqqa has fallen as the ‘caliphate’s’ capital. Now Raqqa is passing into the hands of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). And no, when looking at the fact that Raqqa was just one among many vilayets that IS fanned out across the world."

Read also

Coalition wants Raqqa to be a Syrian center beyond Assad’s control — Russian senator

Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden

International balance of forces in Syria after Raqqa’s liberation unclear yet — expert

Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa

What is going on with Syria's Raqqa

The expert pointed to the terrorists' activities stepping up in Egypt, the Sinai and the Giza Governorate. In one of such district, clashes left 16 police officers dead at the end of the previous week, according to official reports. Also, he noted that terrorism was on the rise in Marawi, Philippines. "Besides these flashpoints, there are about four dozens more vilayets," he noted.

The expert noted that IS opted for "remaining and expanding," as stated in its motto. "This slogan means that IS constantly is expanding," he continued. "The following is happening: IS centers are shifting from Syria’s Raqqa and Iraq’s Mosul to other places. Now these centers are moving to Egypt. Some suggest they may be moving and are already moving to Afghanistan."

"So, well, yes, we can celebrate a victory, but this is a victory in round one," Ignatenko stressed.

The Kurdish question

Raqqa’s retaking from the terrorists by the SDF forces, which mostly consist of Kurdish units, with the help of air cover from the US-led anti-terror coalition, played an important role in the developments of the situation, the expert said. "The Kurds say that the entire Raqqa Governorate would be added to the Federation of Northern Syria, that is, to the Kurdish territories," he said. "They used to say, by the way, that the one who retook [the city] will administer it, meaning Raqqa."

"The Americans seem to be encouraging them pushing them to split Syria apart," the expert said. "There will be some difficulties, problems and conflicts there," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin sacks Russian deputy foreign minister
2
Russia expects US to clarify its new policy on Syria
3
Armed attacker bursts into Moscow radio station studio, stabs host
4
Press review: Iran may rock Turkish Stream’s boat and how Russia-US ties sway Poland
5
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
6
Russia urges Ukraine and Poland to prevent vandalism against WWII memorials
7
Russia’s Rostec to open helicopter maintenance center in Mexico
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама