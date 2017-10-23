Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Former Argentine president to become senator

World
October 23, 4:19 UTC+3 BUENOS AIRES

Citizen's Unity Party led by Kirchner is second, securing as many as 35.86% of the vote, which will provide the party with one seat in the upper house of the country’s parliament.

Share
1 pages in this article
Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner

© AP Photo/Agustin Marcarian

BUENOS AIRES, October 23. /TASS/. Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner will have a seat in the country’s senate, as the preliminary results published on the Election Commission’s website show. The former president made a bid for a senate seat in the province of Buenos Aires.

According to the preliminary results, the ruling Cambiemos (or Let’s Change) coalition receives 42.92% in the province, while the Citizen's Unity Party led by Kirchner is second, securing as many as 35.86% of the vote, which will provide the party with one seat in the upper house of the country’s parliament. If elected senator, Fernandez de Kirchner will have parliamentary immunity, while three cases concerning corruption in the country’s central bank have been launched against her. In addition, the Prosecutor General’s Office also suspects her of impeding the investigation into a terrorist attack on a Jewish cultural center in 1994.

The voting’s preliminary results also show that candidates supporting Argentina’s government have a lead in the parliamentary election in the city of Buenos Aires and the largest regions of the country. Candidates representing the ruling coalition and other pro-government alliances are expected to win in the provinces of Buenos Aires, Cordoba, Santa Fe and Mendoza. At the same time, President Mauricio Marci’s senate lists are getting the most votes in five out of eight regions where senate election was held.

The vote is aimed at electing 127 members of the 257-seat Chamber of Deputies (the lower house of parliament) and 24 out of 72 senators. Despite their possible victory, pro-government candidates will not be able to secure an absolute majority in the parliament.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian Defense Ministry compares US coalition bombing of Raqqa to destruction of Dresden
2
Russian defense contractor developing new heavy helicopter prototype
3
New parties may join Astana talks on Syria
4
Monuments to Soviet troops in Poland
5
Italy's Veneto to fight against sanctions policy towards Russia
6
Russia and Myanmar sign agreement on military cooperation
7
Russia’s Rostec to open helicopter maintenance center in Mexico
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама