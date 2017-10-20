Back to Main page
Russia's human rights ombudsperson meets with Council of Europe chief

World
October 20, 10:08 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Council of Europe's secretary general is currently on a working visit in Russia

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has held a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland on Friday. The parties discussed human rights protection issues, Moskalkova wrote on Instagram.

"There has been a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland. We discussed a broad range of human rights protection issues," she stated. 

Moskalkova earlier said that at the meeting with Jagland, she planned to raise questions concerning ways of getting Russian female citizens and their children out of Iraq’s Mosul.

The secretary general of the Council of Europe is currently on a working visit in Russia.

According to earlier reports, on Friday he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma (lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

