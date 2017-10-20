Russia's human rights ombudsperson meets with Council of Europe chief

US admitting that terrorists use chemical weapons vindicates Damascus — senatorRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 11:33
Kiev police fail to make protesters remove tents from streetsWorld October 20, 11:31
Lawmaker says Catalonia crisis jeopardizes EU’s foundationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 20, 10:56
US confirms terrorists in Syria use chemical weapons — Russian Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense October 20, 9:02
Russia-India military drills Indra-2017 kick off in VladivostokMilitary & Defense October 20, 8:56
Russian Pacific Fleet warships call at Philippines’ ManilaMilitary & Defense October 20, 8:09
Putin says excessive trust in Europe is Russia’s key mistake in past yearsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 21:03
Russia determined to contribute to Ukraine's unification — PutinRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 20:14
Situation surrounding North Korea highly dangerous, Putin saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 19, 19:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova has held a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland on Friday. The parties discussed human rights protection issues, Moskalkova wrote on Instagram.
"There has been a meeting with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Thorbjorn Jagland. We discussed a broad range of human rights protection issues," she stated.
Moskalkova earlier said that at the meeting with Jagland, she planned to raise questions concerning ways of getting Russian female citizens and their children out of Iraq’s Mosul.
The secretary general of the Council of Europe is currently on a working visit in Russia.
According to earlier reports, on Friday he is scheduled to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko and State Duma (lower house of parliament) Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.