UN experts note Russia honors human rights obligations despite sanctions

GENEVA, October 9. /TASS/. The unilateral economic sanctions slapped on Russia by a number of countries have not prevented it from maintaining the level of public spending necessary to implement the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, some diplomatic sources informed TASS on Monday referring to the conclusions of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which oversees compliance with the covenant’s provisions.

"The Committee notes that, despite the unilateral economic sanctions, the State party was able to maintain the level of public spending for the implementation of the covenant obligations," the committee said.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) earlier reported that the conclusions and recommendations of 18 independent experts would be published in full on Monday evening.

Russia’s report on compliance with the International Covenant was considered at the 62nd session of the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights in September. Head of the Russian delegation, Deputy Labor and Social Protection Minister Alexey Cherkasov, noted in an interview with TASS that "the dialogue took place in a constructive working atmosphere, the questions were substantive and were related not only to the nuances of Russia’s compliance with the obligations under the covenant but also the systemic aspects of the social protection of the population." The conclusions and recommendations will be analyzed by the Ministry of Labor, their counterparts in the Russian Foreign Ministry and other government agencies. "We will get together to carefully analyze all the recommendations we are going to receive and determine a strategy for future action," Cherkasov said.

The International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights came into force in 1976. Its participants are obliged to grant all individuals living on their soil the right to life, liberty and personal security, the right to take part in the conduct of state affairs, to vote and be elected in democratic elections. The documents also refers to peoples’ right to self-determination, the right to work, social security, free primary and general education.