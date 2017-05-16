Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Human rights chief concerned over scale of illegal migration in Russia

Society & Culture
May 16, 19:26 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Experts say that there are currently eight to ten million illegal migrants in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The situation concerning illegal migration in Russia causes deep concern, Russian Human Rights Ombudsperson Tatyana Moskalkova said in an annual report on the human rights situation, published in the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily on Tuesday. According to Moskalkova, the illegal migration situation raises tensions in society and at the same time negatively affects migrant rights.

"The so-called illegal labor migration raises tensions, as despite the work done by legislators and law enforcement agencies, experts say that there are currently eight to ten million illegal migrants in Russia. On the one hand, it inevitably leads to social tensions among the country’s citizens, but on the other hand, it entails the violation of the migrant rights," the report reads.

Read also

Putin urges tighter measures against illegal migration

Besides, Moskalkova expressed concern over the fact that "around 3,400,000 people stay in Russia for more than 90 days without receiving necessary permits, with 81.4% of them being citizens of the CIS member states."

The Russian human rights ombudsperson went on to say that in 2016, the situation in some of the Interior Ministry’s migrant detention centers had been difficult.

Another problem mentioned in Moskalkova’s report is connected to former citizens of the CIS member states who are serving out criminal prison sentences in Russia. "Claimants say that before being sent to prison, they had stayed on Russia’s territory for a long time, losing homes in their native countries, as well as the possibility to find a job. Apart from that, those countries’ state agencies do not confirm their nationality and the right to residence which makes it impossible to deport them," the Russian human rights ombudsperson added.

"Since these people do not have legal reasons to legalize themselves in Russia, they are deprived of fundamental human rights, including the rights to work, social security and medical assistance," Moskalkova said. According to her, "the current federal laws do not regulate legal relations in this sphere."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Take a ride down memory lane through Moscow's amazing subway system
15
This week in photos: Trump-Lavrov talks, Putin's hockey goals and Russia's Victory Parade
5
Around eight million people take part in Victory Day celebrations in Moscow
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to begin flight tests of new multirole helicopter
2
Moscow slams Ukraine’s ban on Russian military valor symbol as anti-democratic move
3
Russian Navy vessels cross Bosphorus under heavy guard due to possible IS attacks
4
Russia to create its own LNG production technology by 2020-2022
5
Russia’s Mail.ru Group may lose 25 mln Ukrainian users because of Kiev sanctions
6
Kremlin slams media reports about Trump sharing secret information with Lavrov
7
Kiev’s sanctions are aimed against Ukrainians themselves — Yandex
TOP STORIES
Реклама