Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Special services must tighten control of migration flows, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 14:03 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"We see quite a few events that pose a threat to national security. That threat comes from militants infiltrating via other former Soviet republics," Putin said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuyev/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Strict control of migration flows within the framework of struggle against terrorism is a vital need and for this reason special services must work more effectively, because integration in the modern world cannot be reversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the inter-state television broadcaster MIR in an interview. He is certain that lawyers will find a way of cancelling the documents once used as a reason to grant Russian citizenship to those who are responsible for criminal activities.

"We see quite a few events that pose a threat to national security. That threat comes from militants infiltrating via other former Soviet republics," Putin said, adding that he was well aware of Russians’ concerns in that connection. "The modern world as it is, stopping migration is impossible," he said. "Establishing strict control of these migration flows is the issue of the day."

Read also
Almost half of foreign Islamic State militants are from CIS countries

Putin explained that most migrants were coming to Russia to earn a living and to help their families. He recalled that the Eurasian Economic Union implied the free movement of labor, capital, services and goods.

"This is a great advantage for the development of our countries, a great advantage, indeed. In the modern world success or failure in the economy decides the future of regions," Putin said.

"Economic success is impossible without integration, which keeps the world going. Integration cannot be turned off in an instant for a number of objective reasons," Putin said. "Special services must work better and more effectively. At a time when economic processes are at stake we should never forget about our cooperation in the field of security," he added.

He replied to a proposal voiced by Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev for stripping those involved in criminal activities of the terrorist group Islamic State of their Kazakh citizenship.

"In accordance with the Russian Constitution we are not allowed strip anybody of our citizenship, but we can cancel the decisions that once served as the reason for granting Russian citizenship," Putin said. "We will hold consultations with our lawyers and I believe such decisions will follow in the near future," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Terrorism Migration
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
3
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
4
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
5
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
6
Russian diplomat says situation in Venezuela causes concern
7
NATO still has ‘birthmarks’ of Cold War — Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама