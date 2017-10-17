Russia offers Portugal assistance in extinguishing wildfires

Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Lavrov hopes growing self-determination trend will not lead to turmoil in EuropeRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
Russia spends about $17.5 mln on preparations for 2018 Winter OlympicsSport October 17, 11:45
Communication Ministry proposes to reduce data storage period within new anti-terror lawBusiness & Economy October 17, 11:44
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean SeaMilitary & Defense October 17, 10:19
Russians believe men should generally be 'the family breadwinner' — pollSociety & Culture October 17, 8:52
Egypt invited to Astana talks on Syria as observer — sourceWorld October 17, 8:15
MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry is prepared to provide assistance to Portugal in extinguishing severe forest fires. According to the ministry’s press service, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent a telegram to Portugal’s minister of internal administration offering assistance.
"Let us know if the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s personnel and equipment can be of use to Portugal in combating this natural disaster," the telegram runs.
Severe forest fires are raging in Portugal’s central and northern regions. According to the latest data, 27 people have become victims of the disaster. Dozens of blazes have been registered in that country, with more than 5,000 people involved in the firefighting effort.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry helped Portugal extinguish forest fires in the autumn of 2016 and in the spring of 2017.