Russia offers Portugal assistance in extinguishing wildfires

World
October 17, 11:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the latest data, 27 people have become victims of severe forest fires raging in Portugal’s central and northern regions

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry is prepared to provide assistance to Portugal in extinguishing severe forest fires. According to the ministry’s press service, Emergencies Minister Vladimir Puchkov has sent a telegram to Portugal’s minister of internal administration offering assistance.

Russian air tanker helps localize wildfire in Armenia nature reserve

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Putin offers condolences to Portugal’s president over wildfire victims

"Let us know if the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s personnel and equipment can be of use to Portugal in combating this natural disaster," the telegram runs.

Severe forest fires are raging in Portugal’s central and northern regions. According to the latest data, 27 people have become victims of the disaster. Dozens of blazes have been registered in that country, with more than 5,000 people involved in the firefighting effort.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry helped Portugal extinguish forest fires in the autumn of 2016 and in the spring of 2017.

