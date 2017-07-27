Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka

Ghost ships and miraculous landscapes of Russia's Kamchatka July 20, 17:40

The sun sets behind burnt pine trees in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal © AP Photo/Armando Franca

Railroad sleepers burn at the Barca da Amieira-Envendos train station outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal © AP Photo/Armando Franca

Firefighters of the National Republican Guard battle flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal © AP Photo/Armando Franca

A man uses a bucket to fight a fire in a field outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal © AP Photo/Armando Franca

Houses surrounded by terrain scorched by wildfire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France © AP Photo/Raphael Poletti

Men trying to extinguish flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal © AP Photo/Armando Franca

An aerial view shows plumes of smoke rising in the air from burning wildfires in the outskirts of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France © AP Photo/Nadine Achoui-Lesage

Firefighters spray water as they try to douse a fire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France © AP Photo/Raphael Poletti

Firefighters work to prevent a fire from crossing a road near Macao, central Portugal © AP Photo/Armando Franca

A gendarme takes snapshots of the charred remains of burnt caravans and camper vans at a warehouse in La Londe-les-Maures, France © AP Photo/Claude Paris

A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera © AP Photo/Claude Paris

Sunbathers being evacuated from the beach in Le Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires © AP Photo/Claude Paris

