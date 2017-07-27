Back to Main page
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe

World
July 27, 18:20 UTC+3

Wildfires rage across southern Europe, forcing the evacuation of people on France’s Mediterranean cost and destroying forests in Corsica, Portugal, Italy and Albania

Share
Sunbathers being evacuated from the beach in Le Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires
Sunbathers being evacuated from the beach in Le Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires
Sunbathers being evacuated from the beach in Le Lavandou, French Riviera, as plumes of smoke rise in the air from burning wildfires
© AP Photo/Claude Paris
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera
A firefighting plane drops fire retardant over a forest near La Londe-les-Maures on the French Riviera
© AP Photo/Claude Paris
A gendarme takes snapshots of the charred remains of burnt caravans and camper vans at a warehouse in La Londe-les-Maures, France
A gendarme takes snapshots of the charred remains of burnt caravans and camper vans at a warehouse in La Londe-les-Maures, France
A gendarme takes snapshots of the charred remains of burnt caravans and camper vans at a warehouse in La Londe-les-Maures, France
© AP Photo/Claude Paris
Firefighters work to prevent a fire from crossing a road near Macao, central Portugal
Firefighters work to prevent a fire from crossing a road near Macao, central Portugal
Firefighters work to prevent a fire from crossing a road near Macao, central Portugal
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
Firefighters spray water as they try to douse a fire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France
Firefighters spray water as they try to douse a fire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France
Firefighters spray water as they try to douse a fire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France
© AP Photo/Raphael Poletti
An aerial view shows plumes of smoke rising in the air from burning wildfires in the outskirts of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France
An aerial view shows plumes of smoke rising in the air from burning wildfires in the outskirts of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France
An aerial view shows plumes of smoke rising in the air from burning wildfires in the outskirts of Bormes-les-Mimosas, France
© AP Photo/Nadine Achoui-Lesage
Men trying to extinguish flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
Men trying to extinguish flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
Men trying to extinguish flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
Houses surrounded by terrain scorched by wildfire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France
Houses surrounded by terrain scorched by wildfire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France
Houses surrounded by terrain scorched by wildfire near the village of Biguglia, Corsica island, France
© AP Photo/Raphael Poletti
A man uses a bucket to fight a fire in a field outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
A man uses a bucket to fight a fire in a field outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
A man uses a bucket to fight a fire in a field outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
Firefighters of the National Republican Guard battle flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
Firefighters of the National Republican Guard battle flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
Firefighters of the National Republican Guard battle flames approaching houses in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, near Macao, Portugal
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
Railroad sleepers burn at the Barca da Amieira-Envendos train station outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal
Railroad sleepers burn at the Barca da Amieira-Envendos train station outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal
Railroad sleepers burn at the Barca da Amieira-Envendos train station outside the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
The sun sets behind burnt pine trees in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal
The sun sets behind burnt pine trees in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal
The sun sets behind burnt pine trees in the village of Sao Jose das Matas, Portugal
© AP Photo/Armando Franca
Hundreds of firefighters battle blazes fanned by high winds in the Riviera region of southern France. French authorities ordered the evacuation of up to 12000 people on France’s Mediterranean cost as deadly wildfires rage across southern Europe. More than 2,300 firefighters with more than 700 vehicles are tackling wildfires in Portugal.

Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
