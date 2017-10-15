Back to Main page
Kyrgyz president promises stopping toughly attempts to destabilize country

World
October 15, 11:13 UTC+3 BISHKEK

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan elects a new president

BISHKEK, October 15. /TASS/. Kyrgyzstan’s President Almazbek Atambayev will nip toughly any attempts to destabilize the situation in the country after the election, he said after having voted at a polling station in Bishkek on Sunday.

According to him, at night to Sunday law enforcers detained a group, searching for weapons to organize riots. "Those, who are trying to do so - I want to clean them out completely," he said.

The times, when in Kyrgyzstan "people could allow whatever they wanted, are gone." "We have put them behind the bars, and will continue so. To December 1 (when his authorities expire - TASS) I still have time to make sure people of the kind do not spoil a holiday," he said.

Nobody can be sure now about results of the election, he said. It is impossible to say, whether the country will have the second or third round. "This demonstrates the election is organized to be honest and open," he said, adding he would not seek becoming a speaker of prime minister when his term expires.

During the time in office, he continued, he did not manage a few things. Those are raising pensions and having transformation of land. "For that I ask apologies from the people of Kyrgyzstan," he said.

On Sunday, Kyrgyzstan elects a new president. Eleven candidates run for the position. The current president does not have a legal right to take part in the election this time, as a president may take the office for only one term of six years.

