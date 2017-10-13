Seismic activity detected near North Korean nuclear test site — USGS

US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN eventWorld October 13, 4:05
Nearly 92% of Syria freed from Islamic State — Russian Defense MinistryWorld October 13, 1:41
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian MinistryMilitary & Defense October 13, 1:40
US ready to return flags to Russia - State Department officialWorld October 12, 21:28
Amount of ticket requests for 2018 FIFA World Cup matches ‘inspiring’ — organizerSport October 12, 21:13
UN secretary general ‘deeply regrets’ US pulling out of UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:27
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCOWorld October 12, 20:11
Kazakhstan, Russia agree to develop joint projects at Baikonur launch padScience & Space October 12, 18:32
Miss Russia not afraid of rivalry at Miss World pageantSociety & Culture October 12, 18:21
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected a 2.9-magnitude earthquake in area close to North Korea’s nuclear test site on Thursday evening, but is currently unable to explain the nature of the seismic event.
"This event occurred in the area of the previous North Korean Nuclear tests. The event has earthquake-like characteristics, however, we cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature (natural or human-made) of the event," the USGS said in a brief statement.
The epicenter of the seismic event is located approximately 25 km away from Sungjibaegam, a town close to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at the depth of five kilometers.
The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense amid Pyongyang’s active development of its missile and nuclear programs and the US-South Korean military drills. In July, North Korea carried out two tests of ballistic missiles, and on August 29 and September 15 it launched two missiles, which flew over Japan’s territory. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb.
Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believe that Pyongyang is preparing to perform another test of a ballistic missile or even a nuclear test soon.