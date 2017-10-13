Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Seismic activity detected near North Korean nuclear test site — USGS

World
October 13, 4:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"We cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature (natural or human-made) of the event," the USGS said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The US Geological Survey (USGS) detected a 2.9-magnitude earthquake in area close to North Korea’s nuclear test site on Thursday evening, but is currently unable to explain the nature of the seismic event.

"This event occurred in the area of the previous North Korean Nuclear tests. The event has earthquake-like characteristics, however, we cannot conclusively confirm at this time the nature (natural or human-made) of the event," the USGS said in a brief statement.

Read also

Putin lambasts war hysteria over North Korea

The epicenter of the seismic event is located approximately 25 km away from Sungjibaegam, a town close to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site, at the depth of five kilometers.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula remains tense amid Pyongyang’s active development of its missile and nuclear programs and the US-South Korean military drills. In July, North Korea carried out two tests of ballistic missiles, and on August 29 and September 15 it launched two missiles, which flew over Japan’s territory. On September 3, Pyongyang announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb.

Washington, Seoul and Tokyo believe that Pyongyang is preparing to perform another test of a ballistic missile or even a nuclear test soon.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Iskanders group may grow in response to US armor division in Poland — legislator
2
Netanyahu orders Foreign Ministry to prepare Israel’s withdrawal from UNESCO
3
US effectively bars Russian General Staff delegation from taking part in UN event
4
Turkmen leader presents Putin with Central Asian pooch as birthday gift
5
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
6
US starts development of advanced prompt global strike systems - Russian Defense Ministry
7
'Russian Knights' conduct interception skills exercise
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама