Valentina Tereshkova, legendary Soviet cosmonaut and the first woman in space

The first ever woman in space, Valentina Tereshkova, was born on March 6, 1937. In 1969 she graduated from Zhukovsky Aerospace and Engineering Academy (as a spaceflight engineer). She was one of the first 58 young women who had applied for participation in the Soviet space program to have been enlisted on March 12, 1962. Her space flight lasted nearly three days - 70 hours and 50 minutes, during which time she orbited the globe 48 times. Valentina Tereshkova still remains the sole woman cosmonaut to have accomplished a space mission solo, not as a crew member. The brightest moments of this outstanding person's life in this photo gallery by TASS.

Show more