Russian security services eliminate 20 terrorist sleeper cells in North Caucasus in 2017

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. A total of 20 sleeper terrorist cells have been neutralized in the North Caucasus this year, the director of the federal security service FSB Aleksandr Bortnikov said at a meeting of the National Antiterrorist Committee on Tuesday.
"As he opened the meeting Bortnikov pointed out that terrorist activity in the North Caucasus Region developed a downtrend as a result of efforts by law enforcement agencies. This year special services and law enforcement agencies managed to prevent a number of anti-terrorist crimes and expose and terminate the activity of 20 sleeper terrorist cells and more than 120 their members, mostly young people," the NAC said.
The NAC meeting was devoted to ways of improving counter-measures against terrorism in the North Caucasus Federal District and implementing a comprehensive plan for resisting the ideology of terrorism in Russia in 2013-2018. The heads of North Caucasus republics and staff of the law enforcement and special services took part in the session.