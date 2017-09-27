Back to Main page
Explosions heard from Ukraine’s biggest munitions depot near Vinnitsa — police

World
September 27, 1:15 UTC+3 KIEV

Shell fragments are reportedly reaching Vinnitsa’s outskirts

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Explosions are heard at Ukraine’s biggest munitions depot in the village of Kalinovka near the city of Vinnitsa, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The police received a telephone call about the sounds of explosions at about 22:00 local time. Later, it was established that artillery shells are exploding at an army unit. Now, law enforcers jointly with rescuers are evacuating people from neighboring villages," National Police Spokesman Yaroslav Trakalo told UKrainskaya Pravda.

Shell fragments are reportedly reaching Vinnitsa’s outskirts.

The Kalinovka munitions depot holds 188,000 tonnes on munitions, including missiles for Smerch and Uragan multiple missile launcher systems, on an area of 60 hectares.

