NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in Ukraine

NATO secretary general comments on Russian military drillsWorld September 21, 21:34
NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in UkraineWorld September 21, 21:29
Russia ready to discuss alternative resolutions on UN mission to DonbassRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 20:18
UN approves probe into Islamic State crimes in IraqWorld September 21, 20:10
Russia’s Alrosa mined all-time largest pink diamond in its historyBusiness & Economy September 21, 20:07
Russia submits Zvyagintsev’s film Loveless for OscarsSociety & Culture September 21, 19:16
Diplomat confirms Russia ready to support Iraq in fight against ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:10
Russian, Syrian diplomats discuss cooperation within OPCWRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 21, 19:01
Putin talks to Russian Alisa voice assistant, inspects unmanned vehicle created by YandexScience & Space September 21, 18:33
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he hails the idea of deploying a UN mission in Ukraine.
"We adressed the situation in Ukraine. I welcomed the proposal to have UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, that has been supported by Ukraine. There is also Russian proposal on the table," he said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.