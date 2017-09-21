NATO secretary general hails idea of deploying UN force in Ukraine

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday he hails the idea of deploying a UN mission in Ukraine.

"We adressed the situation in Ukraine. I welcomed the proposal to have UN peacekeeping forces in Ukraine, that has been supported by Ukraine. There is also Russian proposal on the table," he said after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.