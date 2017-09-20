Back to Main page
Paris and Kiev agree Normandy Four summit should take place after German election

World
September 20, 21:46 UTC+3 THE UNITED NATIONS

On September 20, the French and Ukrainian presidents held a meeting

THE UNITED NATIONS, September 20. /TASS/. President of France and Ukraine, Emmanuel Macron and Pyotr Poroshenko have agreed a summit of the Normandy Four group (Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine) should be convened after the federal election in Germany, Macron told reporters on Wednesday after his talks with Ukrainian counterpart.

"We have exchanged views on the situation in Ukraine and come to an agreement that a new summit in the Normandy format is necessary," Macron said, noting that they had focused on implementation of the Minsk peace accords, especially on the ceasefire and reforms in Ukraine.

‘We have agreed that after the election in Germany, we will ask to convene a new Normandy Four summit," he said.

The first meeting in the so-called Normandy Four format was held in France, on June 6, 2014, during celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the landing of allied troops in Normandy, when the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany for the first time held talks to find a solution to the conflict in southeast Ukraine.

In February 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko held 17-hour-long talks in Minsk, approving the Package of Measures for the implementation of the Minsk agreements - the basis for peace in Donbass.

