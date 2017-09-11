Kremlin gives no specific date for Normandy Four leaders meeting

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Possible terms for the Normandy Four leaders’ meeting devoted to the initiative on peacemakers in southeastern Ukraine have not been determined yet, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"There is no decision on this account [when this meeting should be held]," Peskov said. "As soon as our designated experts reach this agreement, the dialogue will continue, of course. There are no specifics yet."

Answering a question on when and where presidential aides will meet to discuss this issue, the Kremlin spokesman stated that "the place has not been finally chosen yet." "However, aides continue communication. They are staying in touch with each other," he added.

On September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Russia would move to the UN Security Council a resolution on deployment of international peacemakers along the Donbass contact line to protect OSCE employees staying in the region under the Minsk accords. He stressed that deployment of the UN forces would become possible only after withdrawal of armaments by the sides and coordination of this issue by representatives of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.