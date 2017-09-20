Trump accuses Hillary Clinton of allowing Pyongyang to develop nuclear weapons

Russian planes return to bases after Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 20, 16:37
WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump has said that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, allowed North Korea to develop nuclear weapons.
After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 20 September 2017
He also wrote that "Obama and Clinton in effect gave nuclear weapons to North Korea by their policy of appeasement."
While addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump said that "the United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea." "Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime," he added.
Hillary Clinton denounced Trump’s speech to the United Nations as "dark and dangerous." She also said that in the current situation "your first approach should always be diplomatic."