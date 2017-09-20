Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — Tillerson

Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — TillersonWorld September 20, 7:07
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 20, 6:21
ECHR rules not to revise its judgement on Beslan hostage taking caseWorld September 19, 19:18
Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatenedWorld September 19, 17:50
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorismMilitary & Defense September 19, 17:49
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to testMilitary & Defense September 19, 17:33
Ukrainian conflict led to spike in hate speech, Russophobia — Council of EuropeWorld September 19, 17:00
Russian regions contribute scores of natural stones for memorial to Gulag victimsSociety & Culture September 19, 16:45
Warsaw police hunting vandals who desecrated Soviet military cemeteryWorld September 19, 16:39
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The situation surrounding the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States has stabilized now, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday in a Fow News interview.
"We’ve established many points of contact with Russians at various levels. Obviously, we’ve been dealing with a few differences over our embassies. I think we have that stabilized now," he said.
On August 31, the US authorities demanded that Moscow closed by September 2 its Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York. The first two diplomatic missions are Russia’s state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow described the move as an openly hostile act and called on the US authorities to immediately return those facilities.
Addressing a news conference after the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen on September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to go to court over the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States.
Later, Lavrov said that Moscow will make conditions in which Russian missions in the US and US missions in Russia are operating totally equal. "As long as the US took parity as a criterion, Russia will act in kind," he said.