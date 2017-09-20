Situation with Russian, US diplomatic missions stabilized — Tillerson

WASHINGTON, September 20. /TASS/. The situation surrounding the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States has stabilized now, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday in a Fow News interview.

"We’ve established many points of contact with Russians at various levels. Obviously, we’ve been dealing with a few differences over our embassies. I think we have that stabilized now," he said.

On August 31, the US authorities demanded that Moscow closed by September 2 its Consulate General in San Francisco, the trade mission in Washington and its office in New York. The first two diplomatic missions are Russia’s state property and have diplomatic immunity. Moscow described the move as an openly hostile act and called on the US authorities to immediately return those facilities.

Addressing a news conference after the BRICS summit in China’s Xiamen on September 5, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to go to court over the seizure of Russia’s diplomatic property in the United States.

Later, Lavrov said that Moscow will make conditions in which Russian missions in the US and US missions in Russia are operating totally equal. "As long as the US took parity as a criterion, Russia will act in kind," he said.