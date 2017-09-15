Back to Main page
Over 400 refugees return to their homes in Syria over 24 hours

World
September 15, 18:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The refugees returned to five of their native communities in Syria

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Over 400 refugees returned to five of their native communities in Syria, the Russian center for reconciliation of warring sides in Syria said on Friday.

"Refugees are returning to their homes, namely the residents of Tell Rifaat, Kafer Anntoun, Ahras, Jouba and Wahshiya. More than 400 people have returned to their homes over the past 24 hours," the center said in a statement.

In the past 24 hours, the water and energy facilities topping the list for first-priority restoration have been inspected in four populated areas of the Rif Dimashq and Daraa regions.

During a humanitarian mission in the Aleppo region, residents of the village of Umm al-Haed received 680 food and necessities kits.

Реклама