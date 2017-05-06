Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Refugees begin returning to liberated villages in Syria’s Aleppo province

World
May 06, 11:13 UTC+3 ALEPPO

It is planned to settle down 12,000 people in several villages located along the Euphrates

Share
1 pages in this article

ALEPPO /Syria/, May 6. /TASS/. The authorities of the Syrian province of Aleppo have begun a large-scale operation to return refugees from the Jibrin camp to their native villages liberated from militants recently, the province’s Deputy Governor, Hamid Kenno, told reporters.

It is planned to settle down 12,000 people in several villages located along the Euphrates. Thanks to the offensive launched by the Syrian army with the support from the Russian Aerospace Forces, it became possible to recapture them from Islamic State (terror group, outlawed in Russia) militants.

Some Syrian officials have already visited the villages along the Euphrates to make sure that they are suitable for living and help peasants restore their households as soon as possible.

"For example, there is a bakery here that was plundered and partially destroyed by terrorists. It worked until the last day, but as soon as the Syrian army began moving forward, the gunmen removed all the equipment. It is apparent that local residents need this enterprise badly, and we will restore it first and foremost. We are also planning to restore the first-aid station," Hamid Kenno said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel: NATO should show readiness for defense but maintain dialogue with Russia
2
Lavrov: decisions on Syria de-escalation zones related to US initiatives
3
Senator lambasts Washington’s plans to impose control over Russian ports
4
Russian DM: US military’s claims Russia threatens US smack of Cold War rhetoric
5
Putin vows to discuss gay rights issue in North Caucasus with prosecutor general
6
Russia snatches 2-1 shoot-out win over Sweden at 2017 IIHF World Championship’s opener
7
Advanced frigate Admiral Essen joins Russia’s Mediterranean naval task force
TOP STORIES
Реклама