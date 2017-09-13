Back to Main page
Astana hosts expert-level consultations of Syrian ceasefire guarantors

World
September 13, 12:22 UTC+3 ASTANA

The sixth international meeting on the settlement in Syria will be held in Astana on September 14-15

© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

ASTANA, September 13. /TASS/. Experts from Syrian ceasefire guarantors (Russia, Turkey and Iran) are holding consultations in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Read also

Documents on Syria’s fourth de-escalation zone to be signed at Astana meeting

"Meetings at the level of experts have already started," the ministry confirmed to TASS.

The expert-level meetings of countries-guarantors of the Astana process on Syria are held in the run-up to the talks attended by the delegations.

The sixth international meeting on the settlement in Syria will be held in Astana on September 14-15. The sides plan to consider a number of documents regulating the activities of the de-escalation control forces in Syria and continue work on coordinating the composition of the control forces in Idlib. The parties are to adopt a joint statement on demining historical monuments in Syria that have been declared UNESCO World Heritage sites and discuss other issues of mutual interest.

Syrian conflict
