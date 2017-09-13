Astana hosts expert-level consultations of Syrian ceasefire guarantors

ASTANA, September 13. /TASS/. Experts from Syrian ceasefire guarantors (Russia, Turkey and Iran) are holding consultations in Astana, Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Meetings at the level of experts have already started," the ministry confirmed to TASS.

The expert-level meetings of countries-guarantors of the Astana process on Syria are held in the run-up to the talks attended by the delegations.

The sixth international meeting on the settlement in Syria will be held in Astana on September 14-15. The sides plan to consider a number of documents regulating the activities of the de-escalation control forces in Syria and continue work on coordinating the composition of the control forces in Idlib. The parties are to adopt a joint statement on demining historical monuments in Syria that have been declared UNESCO World Heritage sites and discuss other issues of mutual interest.