Putin and Merkel confirm that settlement regarding North Korea possible only through talks

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have denounced provocative actions taken by Pyongyang that ignores the UN Security Council’s resolutions and confirmed that settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula is possible only through talks between all parties, the Kremlin press service reported after a telephone talk between the two countries’ leaders initiated by the German side.

"Opinions on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula regarding recent North Korea’s provocative actions have been shared. Vladimir Putin and Angela Merkel have resolutely condemned Pyongyang’s disregard of the UN Security Council resolutions. It was noted that such steps contradict the principles of global non-proliferation and pose a serious threat to the regional peace and security," the report says. "It was confirmed that settlement of this grave crisis is possibly only through political and diplomatic efforts and renewal of talks between all parties involved," the Kremlin reported.

Putin and Merkel agreed "that discussion of the situation should continue between the foreign ministers of the two countries."

On September 3, North Korea declared successful testing of a hydrogen charge that may be used as a warhead for an intercontinental ballistic missile, which aroused harsh reaction in the global community. US President Donald Trump, in particular, stated that Washington considers the possibility of complete break of trade ties with those states that have business dealings with North Korea. Prior to that, on August 29, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile that flew above the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido and, according to Japan’s government, fell into the Pacific Ocean 1,180 km east of Cape Erimo.

The US plans to bring a draft resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea to a vote at the UN Security Council for the nuclear test carried out by the country on September 3.

The American draft resolution distributed among the Security Council members last week stipulates toughening sanctions against North Korea at an unprecedented level. The document prohibits oil and oil products deliveries to the country, as well as imports of North Korean textiles. The document allows both further toughening of restrictions and their easing and removal, depending on Pyongyang’s actions.