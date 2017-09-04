Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea

World
September 04, 12:45 UTC+3 BEIJING

On September 3, North Korea announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being used as a warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile

Share
1 pages in this article

BEIJING, September 4. /TASS/. Beijing is firmly committed to peaceful methods of resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula and rejects any steps aimed at exerting military pressure on North Korea, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said at a briefing on Monday.

When asked if the Chinese People’s Liberation Army could invade North Korea in case the conflict escalated, he said that "it is a hypothetical question which it is hard to answer." "However, we have said many times before that military methods are not on the list of means that China uses to resolve the situation [on the Korean Peninsula]," the Chinese diplomat added.

Read also

BRICS leaders condemn North Korea’s nuclear test

Putin calls for restraint on issue of North Korea’s nuclear tests

North Korean problem should be solved through dialogue, not pressure — Putin

German top diplomat says North Korean crisis may result in more victims than WWII

German chancellor suggests exerting diplomatic pressure on North Korea

Geng Shuang pointed out that the global community’s response to the sixth nuclear test conducted by Pyongyang was unequivocal - despite the issue being highly complicated, it should only be resolved peacefully.

On September 3, North Korea announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being used as a warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The test provoked a tough response from the global community, as China condemned Pyongyang’s actions, while South Korea and the United States said that a military response was also possible. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all parties to immediately resume dialogue and negotiations saying that it was the only way to find a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula issues.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian diplomat warns any misstep in Korean Peninsula area may lead to military outbreak
2
US agents’ search of Russian trade mission undermines international law — Kremlin
3
US tells Russia it expects diplomatic property sold to it — Foreign Ministry
4
China rejects possibility of military intervention in North Korea
5
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov destroyer escorting Chinese tanker through Gulf of Aden
6
Press review: FBI raids Russian consulate and North Korea tests more nukes
7
Russia wins 2017 European Volleyball Championship in Poland
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама