Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
EU representatives agree six-month extension of blacklist for Russia — source

World
September 06, 12:53 UTC+3

According to the source, the decision should be approved by the Council of the European Union before September 15

© AP Photo/Yves Logghe

BRUSSELS, September 6. /TASS/. Permanent Representatives of the 28 member states of the European Union have agreed to extend the blacklist for Russia, which expires on September 15, for six months, a diplomatic source in Brussels told TASS.

"At today’s meeting, EU representatives agreed to extend individual restrictions for six months," the source said.

Diplomat slams EU sanctions against Russia as counterproductive

Lavrov calls US desire to ensure economic interests in Europe through sanctions 'impudent'

Turkey stands against anti-Russian sanctions imposed by EU

Moscow regards new EU sanctions as far-fetched

EU extends sanctions against Russia over Siemens

According to the diplomatic source, the decision should be approved by the Council of the European Union before September 15. After that it would be published in the Official Journal of the European Union and enter into force.

In March, the blacklist was extended for six months, until September 15, 2017. At the time, the list consisted of 146 individuals and 37 companies. However, on August 4, the European Union expanded it sanctions on Russia citing the alleged delivery of Siemens-made gas turbine systems to Crimea. Three Russian citizens and three companies were blacklisted.

The European Union started to impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukrainian events in March 2014. At the EU summit held on March 6, 2014, a decision was made that if tensions in Crimea did not ease, then the EU would exert pressure on Russia. At the same time, the Russia-EU summit was cancelled, talks on visa-free travels and new cooperation agreement were suspended.

Later, the European Union introduced three sanctions packages against Russia, including individual and sectoral sanctions, as well as the so-called Crimea sanctions package. Brussels has been extending these sanctions every six months or every year.

Sanctions
